Edo Federal Lawmaker, Jude Ise-Idehen is Dead, Obaseki Mourns

Udora Orizu in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen, has been confirmed dead.

He was said to have passed away in the early hours of yesterday.

Ise-Idehen whose death was also confirmed by the Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, was 52 years old and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described his demise as shocking and painful, noting that Ise-Idehen was an illustrious Edo son who worked for the upliftment of his constituents in particular and Edo citizens in general.

In a statement, through his Special Advised on Media, Crusoe Osagie, Governor Obaseki, said “I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large.

“A consummate politician, he was a community mobiliser; firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties. He was compassionate, kind and hardworking.

“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.

“He will be remembered for his selfless service and commitment to the development of his constituency.”

“I commiserate with the Ise-Idehen family, as well as friends of our great son, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obaseki noted.

Until his death, Ise-Idehen represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha federal constituency of Edo State and had won his party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker sponsored two bills in the past two years.

He was born into the family of Sir George OtutuIse-Idehen (KSM, KSS, JP) and Lady Clara EnoyozeIse-Idehen on the 7th of June, 1969. He attended Emotan Primary School, Benin City and then Immaculate Conception College (I.C.C.). After a brief stint at ICC, he proceeded to the newly opened University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School (UDSS), Benin City as one of the pioneer students.