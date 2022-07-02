  • Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

Dbanj, Jackie Appiah, Tanasha Donna Feature in ‘Symphony’

Symphony, a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme, is set to hit cinemas on the 9th of September, 2022. The movie is a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. Symphony reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award-winning African stars such as Nigeria’s ace entertainer D’banj (Oladapo Oyebanjo); Ghanian movie legend Jackie Appiah; Kenyan superstar diva, Tanasha Donna and Nollywood legends and stars like Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, among others.

Dbanj and Tanasha Donna made their acting debuts in “Symphony”, while Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa played Slade and Lolita, the lead roles with yet another debutant in Victor Adeshiyan who played Slade’s bosom friend. Also set to premiere with the film project is a music album comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded, and performed by top stars, some of who featured in the movie.

According to Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu, the director of the movie, “Symphony is a beautifully crafted, priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance”.

Symphony (The Movie) was jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment.

