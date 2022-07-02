Akire, Apomu Reaffirm Support for Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





As the 2022 Osun governorship election draws nearer, traditional rulers in Irewole Federal Constituency of the state have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying he had successfully delivered on the people’s mandate.

The monarchs comprising the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi; Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi and high chiefs in Irewole and Isokan local government areas, also expressed their support towards the actualisation of the re-election of the governor in the July 16 gubernatorial poll.

This is even as Governor Oyetola reaffirmed his determination to continue to build a virile economy and maintain the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state, declaring that “under my watch, Osun will continue to be safe.”

Speaking at his palace yesterday while receiving Oyetola and members of his re-election Campaign Council, Akire of Ikire, Oba Falabi said the governor had performed creditably well, noting that his outstanding achievements were visible across all sectors.

The monarch particularly lauded Oyetola for repositioning and redefining the socioeconomic fortunes of the state through the introduction and implementation of masses-oriented policies and programmes.

He said: “Your campaign here is just to fulfill all righteousness because your track records and monumental strides across sectors are living testimony to earn you a return to office. To us as traditional rulers, you have done excellently well. We have seen your trademark of good governance as reflected in the competent way you’ve been running the affairs of the state.

“There is nothing to say other than for us to continue to pray and support you as a way of reciprocating your good intent for Osun and its people. You have indeed convinced us to continue to support you and we profess loud and clear that you are eminently qualified to steer the affairs of the state for another four years,” Oba Falabi said.

On his part, the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Afolabi said the governor had surprised many with his tremendous achievements and accomplishments despite paucity of funds, hence the need for Osun people to return him in the next governorship election.

The royal father said the governor had within the last three and half years, brought to bear his administrative capacity and competence in piloting the socioeconomic and political affairs of the state.

Oba Afolabi who professed his preference in the candidature of Governor Oyetola said his modest achievements are reference points to earn him a reelection.

“By the grace of God, you will win. You have won in the past and this time around, you will also win. As a traditional ruler, I am for all, I am not a politician, but the good works we have witnessed in the last three and a half years in the state under Oyetola had been very convincing hence the need to return him.

“How many of your physical achievements can we mention? They are all there for all to see. As traditional rulers, we are all witnesses to the tremendous support we have been receiving from the state government under your leadership.

“I can say boldly that it is your side we belong to and we are solidly behind you. Your reelection bid shall be actualised,” he added.

Addressing supporters of his party and other residents at the venues of the campaign, Governor Oyetola thanked residents of the state for their continued support for his administration just as he assured of his commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far.

He noted that his administration would continue to build on the gains recorded and initiate more people-oriented programmes and projects that would fast track meaningful development for the state.

The governor said God has been faithful to him and granted him the enablement to fulfill whatever the promise made noting that Osun will continue to be prosperous and safe under his watch.

He expressed confidence in God and the ability of the people of the state to get him re-elected come July 16 governorship election.

“I thank God and the people of this constituency for your unflinching support and cooperation all along. You have been so supportive to our administration and we will never take this for granted. We shall continue to prioritise your welfare and bring to the doorstep of citizens the required dividends of democracy,” he added.

In their separate remarks, the APC State Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and Director General Oyetola Re-election Campaign Council, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, urged the people of Irewole and Isokan local government areas to vote massively for Governor Oyetola in the next governorship election in the state.