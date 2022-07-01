WIEN’s Bille Supernova Girl Scholarship Programme, Launch for July 9th

Mary Nnah

Women in Energy Network (WIEN), the platform providing convergence for professional women playing in the energy industry, will on July 9, 2022, launch its flagship Supernova Girl Scholarship Programme and Science Fair.

The programme scheduled for the Bille community in Rivers State is the sequel to the virtual launch of the Supernova Girl initiative which targets the early grooming of girls in senior primary schools, and junior and senior secondary schools into taking careers in science, and technology-related disciplines.

The fair promises to be a grand inspiration programme for girl children with keen interests in studying mathematics and science subjects, and WIEN comes with strong motivational incentives that include scholarships, dressings, books, and other instructional materials.

According to the President of WIEN, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, “Scholarships will be awarded to fifteen students selected through written exams and science experiments across the three cadres. School uniforms, school sandals, bags, and textbooks will be distributed to about 467 students in the Bille community.

“WIEN is confident that early contact with the target group will indeed spark off a desire and an ambition of the girl child to study the sciences and ultimately pursue engineering as a profession and get them ready for a career in the Energy sector.”

Ogbue added that “the overreaching objective of the program is to ignite a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in young girls and to showcase the socio-economic value and application of STEM in our everyday life.”

“Inspired by the successful launch of the Supernova Girl flagship program and overwhelming positive energy generated by the virtual launch which was attended by key players in the energy value chain, we use this medium to appreciate all our partners,” she noted.

The physical launch of the Supernova Girl and Science Fair will be graced with the esteemed presence of Bille community leaders and top officials of the Rivers State government.

The father of the day is Agbaniye-jike XVIII, HRM King Igbikingeri Ngwowari Cornelius Herbert, the Amayanabo of Bille Kingdom; and the mother of the day is the wife of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, H.E. Hon Justice Eberechu Nyesom Wike.

Illustrious son of Bille Kingdom, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye (FNSE) is the keynote speaker; and other speakers include the former Permanent Secretary at Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Justina Junmbo; the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema LGA, and a United Nations POLAC Ambassador for Peace, Mrs. OkoriteAdiele.

The spokesman of WIEN, Charlotte Essiet, explained that members of WIEN will during the event also host an interactive sensitization session with parents, guardians, and teachers to inspire a positive attitude and support for females in the pursuit of STEM.

She added that the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) also supports the event as its members will guide the pupils through science laboratory experiments.

“WIEN holds the strong belief that with the right guidance, the sky will be the limit for girls who begin early to imagine great careers in the energy sector and diligently demonstrate a passion to pursue it.

“WIEN’s role is to mentor, point the way forward and partner with the future champions to midwife their careers by way of providing learning aids, seminars, scholarships at some points and, above all, inspiration,” she pointed out.

WIEN was established in 2020 to provide a platform for Women that work across the Energy Industry value chain. The primary goal is to for members to network, build confidence, and create links that facilitate progress in their careers and businesses.

Our core values are Excellence, Integrity, Collaboration, and Empowerment.

Our vision is to be the leading Network that promotes the participation and advancement of women in leadership across the energy value chain in support of National Development.