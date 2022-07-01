  • Friday, 1st July, 2022

Police Confirm Attack by Gunmen in Enugu

Latest | 29 seconds ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed an attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the Garki area of the state, during which two police officers were killed yesterday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said the operatives were on stop-and-search operation when they were attacked.

He said: “There was an attack on policemen, who were on a stop-and-search duty this (yesterday) morning on Agbani Road close to the Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

The PPRO, however, said the details of the incident were still sketchy, adding that the Police Command’s Tactical/Operational operatives have since been mobilised and are currently trailing the miscreants.

Ndukwe said further development on the attack would be communicated.

However, sources close to the area said they had to scamper for safety when the gunmen attacked and engaged the operatives in a shootout.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.