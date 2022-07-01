Police Confirm Attack by Gunmen in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed an attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the Garki area of the state, during which two police officers were killed yesterday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said the operatives were on stop-and-search operation when they were attacked.

He said: “There was an attack on policemen, who were on a stop-and-search duty this (yesterday) morning on Agbani Road close to the Enugu/Port-Harcourt expressway by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

The PPRO, however, said the details of the incident were still sketchy, adding that the Police Command’s Tactical/Operational operatives have since been mobilised and are currently trailing the miscreants.

Ndukwe said further development on the attack would be communicated.

However, sources close to the area said they had to scamper for safety when the gunmen attacked and engaged the operatives in a shootout.