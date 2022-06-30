Police Kill Two Kidnap Suspects in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke



Police in Anambra State have killed two persons alleged to be kidnappers in a gun duel.

The state Police Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who revealed this in a statement yesterday, said the incident happened last Tuesday midnight.

Ikenga said: “Anambra State Police operatives while on patrol on Obosi Nkpor road by Obosi town hall at about 11:39p.m. on June 28, 2022, accosted a gang of armed men in a white Toyota Hiace bus, a red Toyota Corolla car and a motorcycle.

“The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun battle; neutralised two of the hoodlums, and recovered one pump action, one locally fabricated pistol and red Toyota Corolla with registration number: AKD 303 DW.

“During the gun duel with the hoodlums, the superior fire power of the operatives made the assailants to flee the scene with the Toyota Hiace bus and a motorcycle.

“Meanwhile, the police have intensified patrol in the area and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls specially aimed at arresting other fleeing gang members.”

Ikenga said on the same day, the same set of operatives had earlier on, while patrolling on Central School road, Umusiomen Nkpor in Ogidi recovered a white Mercedes Benz 350 with registration number: RSH 836 BE suspected to have been abandoned by criminals.

Another exploit by men of the state Police Command was the rescue of two suspects from mob action along Zik’s Avenue in Awka.

He said: “The suspects were caught armed with a locally made pistol as they attempted to dispossess a young lady of her cash, after withdrawing money from an ATM point.

“The suspects were already beaten to stupor by the angry mob before the police rescued them. The operatives also recovered the locally made pistol and one live cartridge from the criminals.”