Oyetola Inaugurates Multi-billion Naira SDG Projects in Osun

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday inaugurated four major projects in the state.

The projects, worth over a billion naira were facilitated by the State Government and financed by the federal government through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Headed by Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire.

The projects included the 1000 Capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo; the 200- bed abused women transit home; Type A Skill Acquisition Centre and 80-Bed Mother & Child/ Multipurpose Hospital, all in Iragbiji, Osun State.

The 1000 Capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo was handled by Dedicom International Associates Limited as the Project consultants.

In a statement, the Representative of Dedicom, Mr. Mojeed Jamiu, commended President, Muhammadu Buhari, the State Governor and Adefulire on the successful execution of the project.

Jamiu congratulated the host community and commended them for providing the enabling environment and support which enabled the project to be delivered on time and within the specified timeframe.

The projects according to the governor were initiated and completed in line with the development and empowerment agenda of his administration.

The Skill Acquisition Centre was equipped with training tools and equipment for artisans, tailors, fashion designers, computer technicians, bricklayers, plumbers, barbers and welders.

“Two hundred and fifty sewing machines, 100 computer sets, 50 HP colour printers, 20 sets of hair dressing equipment and other accessories were ready for takeoff at the Skills Acquisition Centre Dagbolu, Osogbo.

“The 200- bed abused women transit home has a transit home equipped with with a 100-capacity canteen and Type Skill acquisition centre where they could be trained in several vocations and crafts while not being idle at the Centre.

“The centre, specifically built for abused women has facilities for a Skill Acquisition centre equipped with training tools and equipment for tailors, fashion designers, Computer Technicians, barbers and cosmetologists,” the statement added.

According to Oyetola, youth, women empowerment and skill acquisition remain a critical pillar in the agenda of this administration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adefulire commended the state government for providing the enabling environment for the successful execution and completion of the Projects in the state.

All the projects are 100 per cent completed, equipped and ready to use.