Osun 2022: Adeleke Dismisses  Alleged Negotiation with Tinubu

Yinka Kolawole



A business mogul and the elder brother to People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Deji Adeleke, has denied a purported remarks that he had traded away his brother’s ambition in a negotiation with Senator Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued and signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed on behalf of Adeleke dynasty, which was made available to THISDAY in Osogbo yesterday, remarked that the story, “which contained all manners of evil concoctions, were not only fictitious lies but they are figment of a demented mind faced with road block in political progress.”

According to the business mogul, “It is unbelievable that any reasonable writer will concoct such deceitful piece without any iota of truth. The said platform has demonstrated that fake news should not only be sanctioned and criminalised but all purveyors of fake news should be judicially punished.” He posited that he, Deji Adeleke, at no time had any meeting with Tinubu.

He stated that: “I was never in any financial compensatory deals with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I remain a strong pillar of my brother and other pro-people politicians in the popular drive to enthrone good governance in Osun State.

“We affirm that the business mogul has not discussed or traded away his brother’s ambition as projected, especially as he is not a card carrying member of any political party.”

Adeleke urged the public to disregard the malicious publication and push ahead with the overwhelming drive to change the narrative of Osun State for better.

He said those behind the publication are desperate politicians who are threatened by the imminent victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship elections.

The statement further urged the people of the state to rest assured that Dr Deji Adeleke is a global business leader who will not now or in future enter into anti-people pact for any pecuniary gains.