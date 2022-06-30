Mines Ministry Records Improve 74.5% Rating in Anti-corruption Compliance 

Kasim Sumaina

The ministry of Mines and Steel Development has hinted that it has achieved a major improvement in the Anti-Corruption Compliance rating from 26.5% to 74.5%.

The Permanent Secretary, MMDS, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade who made this known while delivery her speech on the 2022 African Public Service Day Celebration in Abuja, noted that the 2022 celebration is particularly remarkable because of its theme: “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on productivity in the Nigeria Public Sector.”

According to her, In the context of the passion of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for improved productivity and welfare of Civil Servants

there could not have been a better theme for this celebration.

The theme she noted could summarizes the vision of the HCSF to make the Service a world-class system that drives optimum productivity through effective and efficient Performance Management.

Akinlade maintained that, “in MMSD, we have also made efforts within the limits of available resources to provide facilities that would enhance productivity and welfare of Staff.

“To the glory of God, we now have a clinic that can provide basic health services to all staff to ensure that our health is given the priority that it deserves. Many may be unaware that within these few months of operation of the clinic, health crises have been averted for some staff just through routine check by the medical team in the clinic.”

The Mines Ministry Perm Sec, further said: “Also, we can easily see the massive deployment of ICT infrastructures within office complex aimed at achieving the full automation of the work processes in the Ministry as MMSD is among the first set of MDAs to receive these facilities and efforts are on to ensure that we blaze the trail in the service-wide project of work-process automation.

“We have achieved a major improvement in the ACTU rating from about 26.5% to 74.5% compliance and have also surpassed our revenue projections. On the other hand ladies and gentlemen, this occasion also affords the opportunity to specially acknowledge members of staff that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance.”