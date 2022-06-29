Edo PDP Crisis: Justice Ekwo Threatens INEC

•Insists ‘my order must be obeyed’

Chuks Okocha



Reprieve came the way of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state as Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja, yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the names of Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Pascal Ugbome, Chief Mike Onolememen, Patrick Giwa, Hon. Lucy Omagbon, Barrister Nosa Adams and others as candidates of the party for Edo State in 2023 general elections.

Justice Ekwo frowned at INEC for disobeying his early order to accept and recognise the PDP primary conducted by the Chief Dan Orbih faction for the purpose of electing candidates for next year’s election.

Ihama, Ogieva, Omagbon, Giwa and others had approached Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja, seeking an order for INEC to only recognise the Dan Orbih-led faction of the party’s primary conducted on May 18, 2022.

Justice Ekwo in the Suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/808/2022 had earlier issued an order directing INEC to only accept and recognise the candidates that emerged from the Dan Orbih faction, which was not complied with .

The judge frowned at the failure of the commission to obey his order and threatened to wield the big stick if at the next hearing it was not complied with.

INEC’s lawyer, Abdul Sani told the court that the commission had written to Dr. Iyiochia Ayu-led National Working Committee to forward the particulars of the candidates with whom an order was made for them to upload and display for claims and objections as provided for by the electoral act.

Sani also tendered before Justice Ekwo a letter written by the Commission to the PDP National Chairman demanding for the particulars of said candidates.

The Judge adjourned sitting till July 7, 2022, for hearing of the case.

But when contacted, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Chairman Voters’ Education, Festus Okoye said the Commission was not aware of the court order. He also said no court order have been served on the Commission.

Okoye reiterated that the INEC did not publish any list for Edo state candidates because of a subsisting court order served on the commission.