Ahmed Musa Lifts 5,000 Widows, Less Privileged Women with N100m

Kunle Adewale

In continuation of his policy to lift less privileged in the society, Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has donated N100million to 5,000 widows and other less previleged women in Plateau State.

The Fatih Karagumruk of Turkish Super Lig made the donation as part of his philanthropic gesture aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by the beneficiaries.

A member of Musa Ahmed’s media team, Williams Gyang, made the disclosure in Jos yesterday.

Gyang explained that the beneficiaries cut across various religions, saying that hunger, poverty and squalor knew no tribe or religion.

”The economic hardship that people are facing is huge and this is my little way of showing love and care for widows and less privileged persons in our society.

”So, I want to call on spirited individuals to support the poor ones in the society,” Ahmed Musa was quoted in an official statement on the donation.

One of the beneficiaries, Maryam Abdullahi, thanked the footballer for his gesture and described him as “God sent.”

“We are finding it difficult to feed our families because of the high cost of living.

”This money will go a long way to alleviate our sufferings and boost our petty businesses,” she said.

NAN recalled that Ahmed Musa has been carrying out such philanthropic gestures since he came into limelight as a professional footballer.(NAN)