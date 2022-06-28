Winner Emerges in FONDCUP Schools Quiz



Mary Nnah

Gloria Ofili, an SSS3 student of Word of Faith group of schools, Benin City in Edo, has emerged the winner of the N200,000 grand prize at The Clan Quiz competition, organised by Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP).

The event, a pet project of the first runner-up of the Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP), Miss Faith Etinosasere Iguodala, kicked off the first edition to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Niger-Deltans.

Iguodala said the competition was initiated to promote, advocate, create awareness and project the rich culture, values, traditions, and history of the Niger Delta people in SSS3 and JSS3.

According to her, the quiz competition focuses on the region’s values, history, culture, and tradition that is gradually going into extinction.

Miss Iguodala said through the quiz competition, “we celebrate Niger-Delta culture, and culture is an agent of creativity and social change.”​ This year’s first edition was “fun-filled, educative, and entertaining because the participants were enlightened on the fact of our history, culture, tradition, and values as a region.”

She commended Ofili for being such an intelligent young maiden from the Niger Delta region.

The competition had a large number of entries. But about 150 met the screening requirements. After screening out about 100, it recorded over 30 Niger-Delta-born students participating in the competition.

Miss Precious Solomon Essien, an SSS2 student of Fulga International College, Mbiabam, Akwa Ibom, took the second position with a cash gift of​ N150,000. While Favour Edem, an SSS2 from Eternal Seed Secondary School, Ikono, Akwa Ibom, had a tie with Justice Joseph, an SSS1 from Fulga International college, for the third position with​ N50,000 each for the third position.

The Convener of FONDCUP, Elizabeth Era, lauded the students for their efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of the Niger-Delta region and encouraged everyone who was a part of the competition, and promised that the competition’s ideology would get better in the future.

Era commended Ofili and an opportunity to be one of the content creators for the next volume of the ‘My Niger Delta Handbook’, the material provided for the students to study for the competition.