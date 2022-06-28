VIP Shelter for Abuja Stadium Delivered

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, has taken delivery of a world-class, FIFA standard VIP team shelter for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, is a new customised portable VIP facility(FIFA designed and approved) with ergonomic seat and back in Nigeria’s green and white colourful.

It also has the following components: Head rest; Back rest; Fully padded fire – resistant polyurethane foam with double density; Polyurethane armrest with integrated cup- holder; and Galvanized Steel , Aluminum foot rest surface with high capacity hard – nylon pivoting wheels on both sides.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Match International, Wahid Akanni who handed over the facilities to the PS, the total weight of the structure is 225cm, total depth 180cm and 54 seats in all, for players, referees and team officials.

“It is totally dismountable,” he stressed.

Akanni, a former Nigerian international played for both the Flying Eagles and Super Eagles before traveling abroad for further studies.

He commended the Sports Ministry for doing everything to give the Abuja stadium the very best of facilities. Akanni extended his kudos to Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, “for showing a strong desire to turn around sports facilities in the country.”

The ex-international revealed that other sports stadia in the country also needed to be upgraded with such modern VIP team shelters.

The Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar used the occasion to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to developing sports infrastructure for Nigerian youth and also highlighted the foresight of the Minister Sunday Dare in rehabilitating the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.