Gombe Communities Commend NEDC for Strides In Education, Essential Social Services

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Coalition of Gombe Youths and Elders Progressive Forum (CGYEPF) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for its laudable interventions in the North-east region, especially the newly launched Education Endowment Fund (EEF) and a scholarship portal in Gombe State.

The group said that this has clearly shown the determination of the commission to help people of Gombe State and North-east geopolitical zone to enhance their potentials.

The forum gave the commendation in a statement titled “Gombe Elders and Youths are Happy with NEDC Successes in the Region,” which was signed by its National Chairman, Mr. Salihu Magaji.

Magaji said that the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr. Mohammed Goni Alkali, has proved to all that he is now an indigene of Gombe.

He said that the people of Gombe have nothing but praise and love for his numerous assistance to Gombe citizens, adding that the communities are looking for a way to honour him because of his laudable achievements.

The youth forum said that NEDC is one of the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and has proved that the country is being led in the right direction.

The youths and elders said that the commission has fulfilled its mandate in the areas of education, rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling the menace of poverty, illiteracy, ecological problems and any other related environmental and development challenges.

“The NEDC, under the leadership of Alkali, has continued to carry out the mandate assigned to it by the federal government. When one considers the decay in infrastructures across the country and the bureaucracies that hinder the smooth operations of many government agencies, one will marvel at all the successes recorded by NEDC in such a short period of one year.

“Since his appointment, Alkali has succeeded in coordinating, harmonising, overseeing many interventions and initiatives in the Northeastern states through effective managerial skills.

“NEDC under Alkali is a leading horse in different rescue missions and initiatives of the federal government when it comes to changing the narratives of the people of North-east that have been bedeviled by a lot of challenges ranging from insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, which has caused untold hardship on the people. NEDC has recorded progress by bringing relief and peace to the region.”

Magaji appreciated President Buhari for establishing the NEDC, which has been contributing immensely to improving the lives of citizens in the region through capacity building and human capital development, reduction of the high illiteracy rate, and extreme poverty of the region among others.

“The commission has also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipment, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, extension services and other logistics given annually under a programme tagged; Integrated Agriculture Programme (IAP).

Its programme covers the whole 112 LGAs in the North-east,” the statement reads.

Magaji said that the scholarship scheme would help students in the geopolitical political zone to get more access to education.