Ex-CJN’s Resignation won’t Stop Corruption Allegations’ Probe against him, Says Senate 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday vowed to proceed with its ongoing probe of corruption allegations levelled against former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The red chamber had, at plenary last Thursday, mandated its Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to probe allegations of corruption raised in the petition by the 14 justices of the Supreme Court.

The ex-CJN resigned his appointment on Monday on health grounds.

The Senate, at plenary on Tuesday, however said the resignation not withstanding, its committee would still go ahead with the probe.

The upper chamber took the decision after the consideration of a motion by the Chairman of the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The red chamber accordingly resolved that: “Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to go ahead with its assignment in the quest to find a lasting solution to the matter by interacting with relevant stakeholders to address the complaints raised in the petition by the Justices of the Supreme Court;

“Mandate the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to interface with the relevant stakeholders in the three arms of government, as well as at the Bar and on the Bench and collate aggregate views and positions on the short term, medium term and long term measures needed to decisively address the crisis facing the Judiciary, including the immediate fiscal intervention, as well as long term and sustainable budgetary allocations, required for the optimal performance of the Judiciary, in line with global best practices; and

“Urge the Senate to wish the Hon. Chief Justice well, following many years of meritorious service to the nation and to pray for his good health.”

Details later…