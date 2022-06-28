ANOH Gas Project Gets Boost as Shell Takes Delivery of Gas Treatment Skid

Peter Uzoho

The Assa North Gas development project currently under construction in Imo State, has received a major boost with the delivery of the high pressure fuel gas treatment skid to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) by Nivafer Engineering and Construction Limited, an indigenous Nigerian company.

Speaking at the unveiling and load-out of the skid to SDPC at the Nivafer fabrication yard in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, stated that the milestone recorded by the successful completion and delivery of the facility by the Nigerian firm, was deeply rooted in the can-do spirit of Nigerian companies for local development.

Wabote added that the delivery of the equipment has also heightened the expectation of the ANOH project delivery.

Wabote said: “This is one of those happiest moments for me and I am excited because this fabrication was done by Nivafer, a Nigerian company with track record.

“The successful fabrication of this skid undertaken by Nivafer for Shell, a company that gives optimum priority for Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), has also confirmed Nivafer’s expertise and reaffirms the can-do spirit of local companies as well as our seriousness of delivery of local content development.

The Project Manager, SPDC, Mr. Afolabi Ojo, said the delivery of the gas treatment skid to his company was a landmark achievement by all parties involved in the ANOH gas project.