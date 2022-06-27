  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Kaigama Backs Rising Youth Interest in Nigeria’s Political Future

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Metropolitan Archdiocese Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has expressed support for the current enthusiasm and unity being shown by youths in Nigeria in the process leading to the election of the next president in 2023.
He described as gratifying, the apparent unity, solidarity and common resolve by the youths to enthrone a more purposeful leadership that would be above primordial sentiment.
While speaking to students at the St. Louis College, Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada in Abuja, Kaigama said despite all that Nigerians were going through presently, “there is need to keep our dreams and hopes alive.”
“It is gratifying to note that the youths of this country are intelligently teaming up beyond the sentiments of tribe and religion, hopefully, to elect in 2023, decent and people-centered leaders who can bring the needed change and progress to Nigeria and Nigerians.
“My dear students, a great future lies before you. Play your part by being good disciples and patriotic citizens. Please do all that is good and honorable without procrastinating, for procrastination is the thief of time,” he said.

Kaigama also responded to the recent landmark judgement by the United States Supreme Court on the abortion rights.
“In our country today where life is taken at will and people kidnapped even from their homes, the Supreme Court ruling in the US on Friday, in favour of the protection of human life in the womb, should impel our authorities to protect life both in the womb as well as outside,” he added.

