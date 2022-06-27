  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Gunmen Release Priests, Others Kidnapped from Kukah’s Church

Latest | 6 hours ago

Two priests and other persons abducted in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State have regained their freedom.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

The PUNCH had reported how gunmen on May 25 2022 broke into the church which is one of the parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, and kidnapped the clerics.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

But in a statement on Sunday, Omotosho listed those released to include Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan, and Ms. Ummie Hassan.

The statement read, “With hearts full of joy, we announced that our brethren Fr. Stephen Ojapa, Fr. Oliver Okpara, Mr. Hassan Hassan & Ms. Ummie Hassan who were abducted by gunmen at midnight on 25th May, 2022 in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, have all gained freedom.

“We thank you for your prayers, support, encouragement and show of love. May the name of the Lord be praised, now and forever. Amen! Thank you.

