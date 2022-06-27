Ekweremadu: Immigration Affirms Alleged Kidney Donor is 21 Years Old

*Says due process followed in application, issuance

*Declares no contact yet from UK Govt

*Ebonyi promises to contact family of alleged donor

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday affirmed that David Nwamini who was alleged to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice is 21 years old and not 15 as claimed by him. The date on his issued Birth Certificate, reads, 12 October, 2000.



The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Idris Jere told THISDAY that due process was followed to the latter because the said donor brought supporting documents during the application process that put his age at 21.

This was just as Ebonyi State yesterday said it was reaching out to the family of the alleged organ donor to the senator’s ailing daughter.



Jere said documents like his National Population Commission (NPC) issued birth certificate, his National Identity Number (NIN) issued by NIMC, a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed by one Mr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno, all tallied, hence he was issued a Standard Nigerian Passport

He also disclosed that the Home Office in the UK has not made any contact with the NIS to repatriate the said donor, Nwamini.



Jere, who said the NIS took out time to investigate the authenticity of the passport obtained by Nwamini, said due process was followed in the application and issuance.

He said suggestions that the NIS did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application, “were not only off the mark, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the service.

“The facts of the matter concerning the case above, therefore, are that the said Mr. David Ukpo Nwamina applied and paid for the enhanced standard passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada Passport Office, FCT Abuja, on November 2, 2021 for his interview.



“To support his application, Mr. Nwamina presented all the necessary documents required, including his National Population Commission (NPC) issued Birth Certificate, showing 12 October, 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number (NIN) corroborating the date of birth on his birth certificate, issued by NIMC; a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed by one Mr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno.



“The date of birth, or any other information for that matter, on any Nigerian passport is printed on the document only after a thorough vetting process that involves both physical and forensic examination of the applicant’s breeder documents. Mr. Nwamina’s case, therefore, was not different.”



Jere, who reiterated the service’s commitment towards protecting the integrity of the passport, tasked purveyors of false news to desist from making unfounded utterances capable of denting the image of the service and nation at large.

Also, in a statement at the weekend, the NIS said due process was followed in the issuance Nwanini’s passport.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the NIS, Amos Okpu, said that the notion making the rounds that the NIS did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application were not only off the mark, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the service.



He said Nwamina applied and paid for the enhanced standard passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada passport office in Abuja, on the 2nd November, 2021 for his interview.



He reiterated that the applicant equally presented all the necessary documents required for the passport issuance.

He, however assured that the NIS was committed to protecting the integrity of the passport and therefore advised the general public to desist from making unfounded utterances as they are capable of denting the image of the Service.

Ebonyi Promises to Contact Family of Alleged Kidney Donor

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State yesterday said it was reaching out to the family of the individual contacted by the Senator representing Peoples Democratic Party, Enugu West.



The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji made the disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abakaliki.

“Ukpo’s information to the metropolitan authority of the United Kingdom(UK) orchestrated the criminal charge brought against Ekweremadu and his wife.



“The state government is following the turn of events and twists which followed the medical intention of the former Deputy Senate President, over the health condition of his daughter, Sonia.

“These circumstances led to the detention of the senator and his wife in the UK.

“We urge the UK government to act progressively and meticulously while critically looking at the intention of the detained family.



“The Ebonyi government urges that they be given the benefit of the doubt.

“We also enjoin the public especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties, to remain calm.

“The government hopes to see light at the end of the tunnel,” the statement added.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the commissioner reiterated that the state government stands with Ekweremadu at this trying moment.



“We hope that the truth and nothing but it shall guide the outcome of the matter,” he stated.

In a related development, forensic psychologist, Dr. Law Mefor, has described Nwamini as a serial liar, who should not be taken seriously.



Mefor was reacting to a Facebook post, supposedly by the alleged kidney donor, where he claimed that he was lured to Europe by Ekweremadu with a promise of better life only for the lawmaker and his wife to try to harvest his kidney for their sick daughter.



Mefor, in a post yesterday, described Ukpo as, “a serial liar and manipulator seeking sympathy when he should face the full weight of both the British and Nigerian laws.”

He said: “In the first place, one doubts that he really owns that Facebook account, which was opened less than 24 hours before the said post. It appears that some vested interests and internet contractors have taken over from where David left.



“What I know is that Ukpo has been doing a lot of deleting and altering of details of his social media accounts since the Ekweremadu saga broke and he (Ukpo) was unmasked. This presents him for what he is – a shady, dishonest character.

“But even if Ukpo made the fallacious post claiming he was tricked to London, it is clear to the whole world now that he lied to the British Police when he presented himself as a homeless minor picked from Lagos streets, which I believe is a major factor that put Ekweremadu and wife in their present travail.



“All the information coming out, including his International Passport issued on 4th November 2021, his Bank Verification Number (BVN) done on 31st October 2019, his National Identity Number (NIN) done on 15th June 2021, the statement by the Nigerian Immigration Service, point to the fact that he was born on 12th October 2000 and is therefore 21 years old.

“In addition, his Facebook posts do not suggest the lifestyle of minor or an enslaved person, but a full blown adult cruising life. Therefore, I see no reason any right-thinking Nigerian should believe any further stories told by someone who obviously lied about his age in order to gain asylum and stay back in London.”



The forensic psychologist and public analyst also wondered why someone, who was supposedly tricked to London on a promise of good life applied for and got a British Type D Visa as an adult.

“Everyone familiar with UK Visa processes knows that the ‘Type D Visa’, being a strictly Private Medical Treatment Visa, is a strenuous and meticulous process.

“Senator kweremadu’s letter supporting David’s visa application also fully disclosed that the young man was going for organ donation and declared the hospital for the procedure.



“So, David did not travel to the UK with a student visa or tourist visa or work visa. He travelled to the UK with Medical Visa for a defined purpose and all the current stories are mere afterthought to manipulate and regain the sympathy of Nigerians, which he lost when it became clear that he lied to bring not only Ekweremadu, but also the entire nation to international disrepute.



“Likewise, the story of how one Mr. Okoro met and recruited him at a construction site and both international passport and visa obtained within a week is so preposterous and hogwash.

“His Facebook information and testimonies of his brother and those who know him show he is into phone accessories.

“Also, a careful look at the data page of his international passport as well as the visa would easily show that the passport was issued on 4th November 2021, while the Visa was issued on 26th January 2022.

“It is equally instructive that David, who travelled to London since February 2022 only remembered that he was a tricked and trafficked minor on getting to the airport to board an already booked flight back to Nigeria after spending several months in London”.

The former Deputy Senate President and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu last week denied allegations of child trafficking, potential modern slavery, and organ harvesting levelled against them in the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom yesterday.

They were both refused bail by the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom.

The lawmaker and his wife were arraigned for conspiracy to arrange the travel of a child, child trafficking, potential modern slavery, and organ harvesting. The case was adjourned till July 7, as their bail application was turned down.