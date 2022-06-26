Oyo APC Senatorial Aspirant, Nurudeen, Defects to Accord

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A senatorial aspirant for Oyo Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, Sunday resigned from the party and defected to Accord party.

The aspirant in a statement issued by his campaign organization, said he left the APC because of the undemocratic principles of the party.

Nurudeen had after the senatorial primary of the APC last month called on the leadership of the party to declare him as the winner as he scored the highest number of votes, 300, lamenting that the party refused to correct the injustice meted to him.

He disclosed that the decision to defect to Accord was taken after due consultations with his supporters across the 11 local government areas of the senatorial district, vowing to win the election under his new party.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform all and sundry of my membership resignation from the All Progressives Congress -APC.True representation must reflect real democracy.

“The past couple of weeks has been filled with decision-taking meetings, to abide by the principles of democracy and stand for what is right for the people and by the people. When we started this journey, it was indeed to bring adequate representation to the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District. This, we intended to achieve on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“During this sojourn, together, we made impact reaching out to our people in all 11 local Government Areas of Oyo Central. We enjoyed huge support, evident in the numbers that stood with us in solidarity in every local government we visited. The reason was simple; they believed in the quality of the representation we’ll deliver

“However, the primaries of the All Progressives Congress was not truly representational of the choice of the people. This will not deter us, this will not stop us.

“Our resolution is simple. We are driven by the quest to deliver good governance to the people regardless of the political party or platform and for this, we have now chosen the Accord Party to deliver this task.

“We’ll continue to fight to bring the quality of governance you truly deserve in healthcare, education, agricultural revolution, industrialisation, innovative and emerging technologies, job creation and security.

“Again, we thank you all for your unflinching support and we encourage you to hold the faith, victory is assured.”