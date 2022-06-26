Oando Boss, Jubril Tinubu, Rejoices at 55

Today, oil mogul, Jubril Tinubu, has more than one reason to be joyous, apart from the grace to survive the mysteries of last night.

Rising from his ornate massive bed to witness the dawn of a new beautiful day, his heart is filled with gratitude to God for the grace to mark his 55th birthday today.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc prefers to be reflective on a day as this for very good reasons. Reliable sources disclosed that the birthday celebration would definitely be low-key; there would not be any carnival-like celebration. His disposition shows that he is neither given to frivolities nor any form of revelry. Nevertheless, his family members, friends, business associates, fans and admirers are sharing in his joy and are ready to pour encomiums on him.

In the past years, JAT, as he is famously called, has touched several lives whose paths have crossed his in so many positive ways. He is as generous, collaborative, and lovable as he is innovative and brilliant. The mogul has a large heart and loves to see others succeed. He has an innate belief that behind every success story are others helping to make it happen.

Probably because he keeps the cameras away during his altruistic gestures, many don’t know that he is one of the biggest philanthropists in Nigeria at the moment.

It is a fact that the King of Africa’s oil has eyes for good investments. His convictions can move mountains and his determination can shatter ceilings. This, no doubt, has made him have some edge over his competitors.

In the views of some observers, Tinubu’s continued relevance, nay staying power, should provoke a careful study by aspiring entrepreneurs or even established ones, especially in Nigeria’s inclement business environment. The highly cerebral business mogul has proven in all ramifications that the African continent does not lack talents who can hold their heads high anywhere in the world.