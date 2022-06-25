Unilever, SupplierGATEWAY Launch Social Procurement Initiative

Omolabake Fasogbon

Unilever Nigeria has joined force with SupplierGATEWAY to launch its social procurement initiative in Nigeria. The initiative is in line with the organisation’s vision to make sustainable living commonplace and more specifically, to increase investment in female and disability owned businesses in Nigeria.

SupplierGATEWAY is a provider of globally recognised Enhanced Digital Certification (EDC) that ensures that everyone, including women and people living with disabilities get exposed to new opportunities needed to scale in business, without suffering discrimination.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz restated that the move was part of the company’s global commitment to invest in diverse businesses worldwide.

He said, “We class businesses as diverse if they are at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by groups underrepresented in business, such as women, people with disabilities, ethnic and racial or other minority groups.

“SupplierGATEWAY will aid in the certification of businesses owned by women and people with disabilities in Nigeria.

This is part of our Equity Diversity and Inclusion journey to contribute to a fairer, and more socially inclusive world. We are also pleased to have WIMBIZ, United Nations Global Compact Nigeria Network and Nigeria Business Disability Network as our support partners on this initiative.”

On his part, CEO of SupplierGATEWAY, Ade Solaru stated that the move would yield positive socioeconomic impacts.

He said, “Unilever’s vision has enabled us to deliver on our equity, diversity, and inclusion objectives by engaging with more diverse suppliers than ever before. The company is actively improving on its capabilities in delivering on corporate objectives.”

Also speaking, Procurement Director at Unilever, Obinna Emenyonu reaffirmed the company’s stand at ensuring that its supply chain is more diverse and inclusive.

Guest and speakers at the event described the step as a major game changer in Nigeria’s business ecosystem.