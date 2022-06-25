Tiwa Savage Excites with Tour Performances

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Tiwa Savage, no doubt is one of Africa’s biggest pop icons, whatever one thinks of her. In the modern history of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage is one of the artistss whose talents have carried Afrobeats far and wide. For a decade, she has stayed at the top of the industry releasing numerous hits and establishing herself as the Queen of Afrobeats.

The singer has been in the news since her “Water and Garri” tour, which started mid-last month, ended last Sunday. The Afrobeats queen had disclosed that the 17-city North American tour was named after her August 2021 Extended Play (EP) ‘Water & Garri’, a five-track EP. “Don’t even need to sing, y’all energy is gonna be incredible on this tour.

I can feel it already,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The songstress’ debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ was put out in 2013. She released her second ‘R.E.D’ in December 2015. In September 2017, she came with her debut EP ‘Sugarcane’ and followed it up with the ‘Celia’ album in 2020. This is one icon that has inspired a generation of young female musicians. She is doing great so far.

One cannot wait to see what she brings next be it concerts, albums, singles, and fashion, name it. Her exquisite fashion choices, collaborations with other artists, reconnection with a prominent friend and performer Wizkid, and the mother of all news, her sold-out tour, flooded all social media platforms.

In the sold out show, the excited audience were demanding for more and Tiwa Savage light heartedly responded that there’s a lot more hit songs that she doesn’t know which song to perform next. “I have too many f**king hits, I don’t know what’s next” Tiwa Savage said on stage while performing at the Canadian stop of her tour.’

Her statement received excited cheers from the audience who were getting absolute treat for their money. Tiwa Savage then proceeded to perform her hit single ‘Love Me’ which rolled back the years and brought memories of the early days of her great career.