Paul Onuachu:Takes Scoring Prowess to Ghana

In 2020-21 season, Paul Onuachu won the Belgium Golden boot, scoring 33 goals in 38 Jupiler League appearances but due to spate of injuries he was restricted to 21 goals last season. He still emerged as his club-KRC Genk’s top scorer. Not satisfied, the Super Eagles striker still went in search of more goals- this time to Ghana and his shot shook the net to catch a beautiful Ghanaian nurse-Tracy Acheampong

Last Sunday, Super Eagles and Genk of Belgium striker, Paul Onuachu had his wedding ceremony in Lagos with his heartthrob from Ghana, Tracy Acheampong, after the first one took place in Accra, capital of Ghana on May 29.

The couple had been dating during Onuachu’s days at Danish Super Liga club FC Midtjylland and got engaged in Paris, France in January, 2022.

They officially got married in May in Ghana in a ceremony stormed by both Nigerians and Ghanaians alike to witness the nuptials between both lovebirds, while the second reception however took place on Sunday in Lagos.

His Super Eagles’ teammates which include Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke and Frank Onyeka who were present at the traditional wedding in Ghana also witnessed the Lagos version as Onuachu and his wife Tracy danced to music by Nigerian musician Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka.

The party came alive when popular Nigerian musician Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel performed his hit song Buga.

Earlier this year, Onuachu received another feather to his growing cap of honour, as his jersey at the club became the fourth costliest in the multi-lingual European country.

Soon after Onuachu shot into the spotlight as top scorer in Belgium last season, the former FC Midtjylland of Denmark towering striker gained another level of attention after his No. 18 jersey at Genk was sold for 1,600 Euro.

The sale occurred at a special auction organised by officials of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, during which Onuachu made headlines when his top ended up as the fourth most expensive jersey at the event that was staged as a Christmas campaign. The special campaign, which was also organised to support the Belgian league’s social partner, eventually garnered a record 145,000 Euro, with the most expensive jersey being that of Club Brugge attacker, Charles De Ketelaere, which was bought for 4,100 Euro. Four other players from Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure and David Chidozie Okoreke made the top 10 most expensive jerseys at the auction.

It was another fillip to Onuachu’s growing image, as he ended the year 2020 as the joint-highest goals scoring Nigerian player in the world, as the FC Ebedei of Shagamu product’s tally of 17 in the Belgian First Division A is the same with FC Prishtina of Kosovo rising star, Otto John.

A move away from the league was largely expected last season but it didn’t happen largely due to Genk’s valuation but they have since dropped their asking price. A source who approached the player with a deal from a Serie A side was told by his management team that he is heading to the English Premier League next summer as an agreement is already in place.

“We had an offer for him to consider. So, he directed us to his new management team. They told us Genk have reached agreement for his sale to a team in the English Premier League,” Several reports in the Belgium media tends to also agree with that stand as it was widely reported that Onuachu will leave the team in the summer with fellow Nigerian, Cyriel Dessers as his replacement. Dessers has impressed mightily on loan to Feyenoord but the Dutch side don’t have the €4m required to make the deal permanent and Genk are not willing to compromise on their stand.”

A €6 million arrival from Midtjylland in 2019, Onuachu found the back of the net a whopping 20 times last season despite the spate of injuries that denied him of playing time, making him one of the best performing centre forwards across Europe.

Speaking to Genk’s official YouTube page, Onuachu said : “For me you never know what the future holds but I think scoring a lot of goals this season for KRC Genk and of course my career it is going to be one of the most important periods for me.

“It is going to be difficult to say I’m going to repeat it where I am going but I think the players we have in this team really make all this possible for me, but like I said earlier you don’t know what the future holds.

“As it is now I think I’m really happy for the figure I have in the league and of course for KRC Genk.”

The Nigerian international struggled in his first year in Belgium but won the hearts of many after delivering numerous excellent performances.

Onuachu indeed admitted that the Belgian First Division A is a challenging championship, but the determination to push himself beyond the limit helped him become the best in the country. The 27-year-old only managed nine goals in 22 matches in his maiden campaign two seasons ago after completing his switch from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

But his turnaround in fortunes, 12 months later, has been evident for all to see. Onuachu is clear about how he was able to improve his efficiency in front of goal.

“I struggled a bit when I arrived here. At the start of the season, I said to myself that I had to push myself more and give more.

“I am proud of myself and my team, and I am happy to have the support of my companion, who is always behind me.”

Lazio, Sevilla, and Lyon are among the top European clubs already looking to lure Onuachu to one of the continent’s big five leagues.

The big striker, however, refuses to hide his affection for English Premier League giants Arsenal. “Arsenal is the club of my dreams,” Onuachu continued.

“It is the club that I support, that I like to watch, and whose style of play I like.

“However, I am still in Belgium, and I am still a player of Genk.”

The forward has a year left on his current contract but he is unsure of seeing out the deal with a number of European clubs believed to be interested in signing him in the summer.

Onuachu has been with Blue and White since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the side from Midtjylland.

The attacker delivered scintillating performances in front of goal during his time with the Danish club to earn a move to Genk.

Onuachu’s move to Lazio will however depend on whether the Biancocelesti will be able to meet with Genk’s 25 million Euros valuation of the striker.