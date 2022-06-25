All New Range Rover SV, Excellent for Rider, Driver

Auto World

Bennett Oghifo

The sheer nimbleness of the All New Range Rover SV will excite any good driver, particularly with its swiftness at turns, inclines, and navigating off-road terrains.

The All New Range Rover SV is a fine piece of luxury machinery to be enjoyed by a rider and driver. Coscharis Motors Plc., presented a rare opportunity for some journalists to experience the full option technology imbued in this fifth generation Range Rover, which is the latest and one of the most desirable ever created by Land Rover.

Taking this machine on a spin was an invaluable and cherished experience. The ride and drive experience took place during the week at the huge motor vehicle assembly plant of Coscharis Motors, located at Awoyaya on the Lekki-Epe stretch to the Free Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

The vehicle is fitted with all forms of technologies to make driving effortless. This drive begins with the soft close of the doors- no need to slam- to get into the comfortable cabin which is so noiseless all through the drive, encouraging distinct low level conversation.

The swiftness of the car brings the destination closer without noticeable rush.

There is a huge touch screen that can present a panoramic view of this lovely piece of engineering- the location of the wheels, the terrain ahead, the head clearance, vehicles at the rear. It is so interesting to have a double view of vehicles or objects behind the car. This view is possible using the usual rear view mirror in the cabin but if this view is blocked by a sea of heads or for whatever reason, a flip of the rear view mirror brings the images alive.

There is a new gear selection knob that fits only the palm, the car holds whenever it senses the need to and it is released by a tap on the accelerator. This is good for fuel economy and lowering of CO2 emission.

The new Range Rover has a distinguished design, clean and essential. It is a uniquely distinctive design, defined by its uninterrupted edge that accentuates Range Rover’s strong, beautifully sculpted body. It has flush elements, clean expansive surfaces, hidden-until-lit tail lamps and precise detailing that take the design philosophy to new levels of emotional engagement.

There are so many features and prospective buyers and existing collectors are welcome to configure their vehicle to suit their lifestyles. It is bespoke, said Mr Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, while presenting the All New Range Rover SV prior to the ride and drive.

“The New Range Rover has been premiered globally, but this is a first in the market and it’s a chance to remind you – the media, our existing customers and prospects of the availability of the vehicle in the Coscharis dealership. We especially want you to be one of the very first to view the vehicle,” Babarinde said.