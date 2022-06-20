Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, May Have Suffered Stroke

Former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar is ill and may have suffered stroke in a part of his body, sources revealed yesterday.



Abdulsalami Abubakar was rushed out of the country about three weeks ago to receive medical treatment.

Family sources said he was first flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate for the medical attention but could now have been admitted at a Specialist hospital in the United Kingdom.



According to the reliable source, the former military Head of State was accompanied on the trip abroad by his wife and former First Lady Justice Fati Lami Abubakar.



Sources in the UK said his in-law and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello immediately after the All Progressives Congress Presidential primaries travelled to Dubai to show support for the former Nigerian leader and was expected to be at his hospital bed in the UK for the same motive.



It was gathered that the former military ruler was brought into London last week for urgent medical care, with the source adding that the Chairman of the National Peace Committee had been sick for some time before the family took the decision to seek medical care for him outside Nigeria.



Abubakar, as a result of his sickness, could not be in Ado Ekiti earlier in the past week for the Gubernatorial Peace Pact signed by all the 11 political parties and their candidates on June 15, 2022. He was represented by Bishop Mathew Kukah and other members of the National Peace Committee.



It was also learnt that Abubakar could not celebrate his 80th birthday on June 13, 2022, as earlier planned because of the sickness that has confined him to hospital bed in London.



President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other leaders through press releases and statements celebrated the elder statesman for his accomplishment, patriotism and ushering in democratic governance in Nigeria on May 29, 1999 after about two decades of military dictatorship.



According to our source, the health condition of Abdulsalam calls for worry but his doctors are working to stabilise him and return him to good health.



“He was 80 years old last week and all plans to celebrate him in a big way by family, friends and associates could not materialise because he had to be brought to London for medical care.

“His condition is not deteriorating but calls for worry. He is not a young man at 80 but we are praying for good health for him.



“We don’t know how long he will stay here. We hope he will return to Nigeria as soon as his health is better and allowed to go by his doctors. General Abubakar is a stabilising figure in Nigeria. He is well respected across board and we pray God grant him more years,” said the source who saw him in the last 48 hours,” the source added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

