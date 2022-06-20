Father’s Day: Diri Urges Fathers to Honour Wives, Children

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on fathers to treat their wives and children with honour and dignity in order to build successful families in the society.

Diri made the call yesterday during this year’s Father’s Day celebrations at the King of Glory Chapel in Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor also urged fathers to understand, support, bond together and appreciate their wives and children at all times.

Highlighting the responsibilities of husbands, Diri equally emphasised the need for men to nurture and defend members of their nuclear family both physically and spiritually from all kinds of attacks.

He, however, pointed out that honour is reciprocal, and therefore, advised wives and children to sincerely reverence and obey their husbands and fathers.

While expressing gratitude to God for His mercies, the governor urged the people to always appreciate the Lord’s goodness to attract greater and better blessings from Him.

Diri wished all fathers a happy celebration, divine protection and good health to enable them see and celebrate next year’s Father’s Day.

Earlier in his sermon, Elder Adolphus Forcados underscored the importance of proper communication between a father and other members of his family.

Quoting from the scriptures, including 1st Peter chapter 3 verse 7, Forcados admonished men to always see women as weaker vessels and treat them with respect in addition to taking absolute responsibility for training their children.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

