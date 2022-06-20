Expert Advocates Coaching for Economic Growth, Devt



Gilbert Ekugbe

A life coach and personal development expert, Adeoye Abodunrin, has stated that coaching, if applied right, has the potential to grow solution-oriented individuals that can proffer ways to revamp the nations’ economy towards prosperity.



Indeed, the urgent need to develop human capacity to take various leadership roles in the nation’s economy cannot be overemphasised.



Abodunrin with over 25 years’ experience of coaching said the African continent is in dire need of solutions and results- hence there is much need for Insights based human interventions like coaching that has significant Posterity, Prosperity, Productivity, and Profit & Loss (P & L) implications for its economic outcomes and prospects at the micro, meso and macro phases of her socio-economic landscapes.



He stated this over the weekend as he emerged the online coach of the year at the 2022 Gage awards aimed at recognizing, promoting, and rewarding digital personalities and brands that shaped the country digitally.



For 2022, GAGE nominations presented 11 categories that were judged by public votes, and in the Online Coach category, he emerged the winner from the strong pool of online coaches that has Lanre Olusola, TriciaBiz, Steve Harris, and Naija Brand chic.



He said he is deeply grateful and humbled by the award as it gives an indicative measurement of the massive confidence that the client communities online have in his works and brands.



He also mentioned that the award crystalizes into the distinct feeling of a summon to the higher and deeper worlds of “gift- work” meant to inspire, by leading people into the very extreme limits of solving the complex challenges that their businesses, landscapes & communities are facing in their respective spheres of current and projected influence.



‘’This award also reinforces our faith in giving the best of ourselves at all possible times, not because we admire vanities nor the gladiatorial excesses of champions, but because we desire more than anything else to inspire our world through our services and the attendant success of our clients, partners and communities” he stated.



He thanked Nigerians and his clients across the spectrum of his value offerings for voting for him, as well as the organisers for putting the awards together to honor those making an impact in society in the digital space.

