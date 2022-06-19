Showbiz Promoter Blazing the Trail in Cosmetic Dentistry

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

Sometime in April, showbiz promoter and CEO, Whitenlighten Limited, Samuel Tinno Paul, better known as Tinnostiles made history as the first-ever Nigerian and African cosmetic dentist to perform a platinum laser teeth

whitening procedure on a yacht. The hour-long procedure was performed on a Turkish actress on a South Beach lifestyle luxury yacht in Dubai.

Tinnostiles, who was a full-time showbiz promoter revealed in a recent chat that he became a cosmetic dentist after he underwent a cosmetic dental training program in the United States.

“I once had a terrible toothache in 2019,” he recalled. “It was so terrible that I almost slid into depression. Along the line, I was referred to a dentist that helped solve my problem. Later on, I developed a keen interest in dentistry, fell in love with it, and thus became a dentist. I started solving similar problems for other people while also enhancing their beauty through their smiles.”

Hee added that his passion, hard work and commitment to impact the world by giving everyday people and celebrities all over the world bigger smiles drove him to achieve this record-breaking feat.

Since he embraced his dentistry calling, Tinnostiles deviated from the conventional confines of an office to the outdoors. He takes his clients on a journey of a lifetime while putting the perfect smile on their faces. When he is not on the beach, he is spotted on yachts. He revealed that he is planning on replicating the experience for clients on a private jet, as well as a safari trip.

Tinnostiles not only relies upon knowledge acquired from cosmetic dental school in the United States to run a successful venture, but he also leverages a wealth of experience that dates back to his early days of running a laundry enterprise.

With a strong social media presence that currently boasts over 40,000 followers on Instagram, Tinnostiles has attracted some high-profile personalities to his practice. But despite his growing celebrity status, he maintains that the level of success he has amassed has helped keep him grounded.

“My business and life more or less depend on social media, even though I don’t live by social media standards,” he proclaimed. “I have learnt that humility should be one of my watchwords. I have also learnt to be generous. I am a liberal giver, especially to the needy and it has become an essential part of my life.”

Street smart with a touch of professionalism, the Computer Science graduate has managed to strike a balance between services rendered and pricing at Whiten Lighten Luxury Tooth Lounge. “I’m a big-time hustler who wants to make a difference”, he told this reporter while also noting that he intends to build a name for himself in the field of dentistry. His ultimate plan is to diversify his business ventures to attain empire status.

While that dream is still in the works, for now, Tinnostiles lives by the mantra “Life is too short, so smile while you still have your teeth.”

