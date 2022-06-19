‘Shoot Your Shot’ Season 2 Premieres with Bisola Aiyeola as Host

Africa Magic dating reality TV show ‘Shoot Your Shot’ will be returning to the screens today, June 19, for its second season.

Following the success of the first season, MultiChoice Nigeria is keen on keeping viewers entertained with the new season.

The former BBNaija housemate and AMVCA winner Bisola Aiyeola is retaining her position as host of the show and will attempt to match two potential lovers by setting up dates for them to take their relationships to the next level.

Commenting on the new season, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, said that the team has worked “painstakingly behind the scenes to ensure that this new season not only lives up to, but surpasses the entertainment in the previous one, and we absolutely can’t wait for our viewers to see it.”

The new season, according to the showrunners, will be punctuated with laughter, drama and memorable moments.

