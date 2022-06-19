Queen Hadiza Elegushi Gets Back Her Groove

Like all mortals, Queen Hadiza Elegushi, wife to the youthful monarch, His Royal Majesty Saheed Elegushi, has tasted the bitter-sweet side of life. Those who are quick to celebrate her and wish they were as lucky as she is do not seem to realise that she has also been buffeted by the blustery wind of fate after she lost the greatest gift God had given her in life last February.

Until the tragic development, she had watched with indescribable joy and hope that the little boy, who was her first and the only son of the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, would grow to become heir to the throne. But when death snatched him from her last February, she felt nothing could have been crueller than that. She cried, mourned and was distraught. The sad development made her recoil into her cocoon.

However, it seems she has accepted her fate in good faith and has since got back her groove. It was revealed that she made her first outing, after the unfortunate development, some weeks back at the 70th birthday celebration of her mother-in-law, Olori Sinatu Titilayo Elegushi, in Lagos. It was also gathered that the Queen, who flashed a winsome smile throughout the event, shone like a star at the event.

To say that the stylish Queen is a dazzling beauty is, to put it mildly. Those who have met her say she has what many models will spend fortunes to possess: attractive curvature and stunning looks. This, in addition to her commanding style, usually makes her the cynosure at any public event.

Already, she is gradually becoming a fashion icon, as she is setting a new standard in Nigeria’s social scene. Little wonder, since she got married to the flamboyant king three years ago, she has been grazing the pages of several newspapers and magazines for her beauty and almost unparalleled fashion sense.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

