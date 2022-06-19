FiberOne Appoints Ibrahim Dikko as Chairman

Chinedu Eze

FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider in Nigeria, has appointed Ibrahim Dikko as its Board Chairman. According to the company, it has also appointed additional directors on its board.

They are Tosin Osunkoya, and Ayaba Modupe Ayo Joseph. The company described Ibrahim Dikko is a telecoms expert with keen interest in governance and regulatory compliance. He has held previous roles as VP, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs at Etisalat Nigeria (now 9mobile), Executive Director, Resourcery Plc and Chairman at First Securities Discount House for 10years.

He owns Hitel Limited. “I’m really excited at FiberOne trajectory growth over the years, and I look forward to serving as its Board Chairman as we enter a new phase of growth, said Dikko. He is a member of Institute of Directors, and a registered professional of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. He studied Law at University of Buckingham, UK, and University of London.

According to FiberOne, Tosin Osunkoya is a global financial market expert with diverse knowledge and skills, which are not limited to global financial instruments but, also apply to identifying and exploiting investment opportunities for portfolio companies, ultimately for wealth creation. In the last two decades, Osunkoya has dedicated his skills, knowledge, and experience to creating wealth for investors in global financial instruments.

The company said that as a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Tosin leverages his unique skills in investment management and wealth creation to unlock the potential of human capital in Africa. “He is a co-founder of multiple startups, such as Enov8 Solutions and its Tech Hub, The Bulb Africa. “He sits on the board of several organizations in the Financial Services, Tech, Sport, and Advertising industries.

He is also the current Chairman of the Investors, Issuers & Intermediaries Engagement/Education Sub-Committee (“IIIEE SubCo”) of the Debt Capital Market Department Project of FMDQ,” the company said. FibreOne also described Ayo-Joseph as a consummate private wealth consultant.

