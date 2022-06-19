Adamu: APC’s Victory in Ekiti Precursor to Osun, 2023 Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the victory recorded by the party at the just concluded Ekiti governorship election as a precursor to expected victories of APC in the forthcoming Osun governorship election and the 2023 general election.

Adamu stated this while sending a congratulatory message to the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the State Government, won in 15 out of the 16 local government areas of the state and polled 187,057 votes.

His closest challenger, Mr. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 82,211 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, scored 67,457 votes.

Adamu, in a statement issued Sunday by his Media Aide, Muhammed Lawal, noted that the victory was the result of the popularity of Oyebanji’s candidature, as well as the strong campaign strategies put in place by the APC.

He said: “The victory recorded at the election was a precursor to expected victories of the APC at the Osun election later this year and at the 2023 general election.

“The governor-elect has the pedigree, experience and vision to take Ekiti State to the next level of development.”

The chairman commended the people of Ekiti State for reposing their confidence in the APC, while assuring them that Oyebanji would continue to implement the people-oriented programmes of the party as already started by the outgoing Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

