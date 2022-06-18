UBTH Hosts General Jidda Retirement Golf Tourney on June 25

Professional and amateur golfers, friends and associates of Major General Adamu Jidda will converge on UBTH Golf Club, Benin City, Edo State for his Retirement Golf Tournament slated for June 25.

UBTH Captain, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen led management team is organising the tournament in honour of the club’s former captain, Gen. Jidda for his successful retirement from service in the Nigerian Army.

The one-day tournament is powered by Nigeria Army Corps of Supply and Transport; Kassid Investment Nigeria Limited as well as Committee of Friends, while golfers across the six geo-political zones are featuring at the event.

According to Benedict Oghumah, a member of the committee of friends, top serving and retired military officers, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu and many other golfers will vie for honour at the event. Oghumah noted that Jidda, former Corps Commander, Nigeria Army Corps of Supply and Transport and former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Army deserved to be honoured and that is why they have come together as one big golf family to honour him with a befitting golf tourney at the club.

He said: “Gen. Jidda is a great golfer who has paid his dues in the game. He deserved to be honoured for his various roles towards the development of golf in UBTH and in Nigeria.

“He is thorough in his approach to issues, most especially golf. Even, his work schedule could not deprive him from playing competitive golf tournament in the club.

“Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC), Asaba; Shell Golf Club, Warri; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo and many more are featuring at the event.”

