Boye Dare: Software Testing BoardBoosts Professionals’ Marketability

In this interview with THISDAY, Boye Dare, President, Nigerian Software Testing Qualifications Board (NGSTQB), explains how software professionals can increase their marketability in the industry

What exactly is the Nigerian Software Testing Qualifications Board (NGSTQB) about?

Nigerian Software Testing Qualifications Board (NGSTQB) is a member board of International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB), the world’s leading organization for certification of professionals in software testing. We are also the local chapter for The TMMi Foundation, the architect and owner of the Test Maturity Model integration (TMMi) – a detailed and structured model for test process improvement and the world standard for the same.

NGSTQB) was admitted to the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) on May 20 2020 and was officially registered as a Board in Nigeria in August, 2021

In specific terms, what will you say is the board’s mission?

The NGSTQB mission is to generate public awareness of the economic and risk management’s benefits that professional software testing practices offer. They enable their customers to develop their careers in line with trending industry demands. Through the extensive NGSTQB network, we facilitate collaboration between testing and quality professionals, learning through events and distribution of trending and topical information and articles.

NGSTQB offers accreditation and ongoing audit of training providers to supply courses that meet the ISTQB syllabi, facilitation of certification of individuals according to ISTQB criteria, promotion of test engineering and management as a career path for IT professionals in Nigeria. We also provide enablement of access to both local and international experts to share their knowledge through organised events.

What format do the trainings take?

NGSTQB offers both onsite and virtual instructor-led trainings. Our software testing courses are designed and suitable for anyone who need a basic understanding of software testing or individuals who need to demonstrate practical knowledge of the fundamental concepts of software testing including undergraduates, graduates, project managers, quality managers, software development managers, business analysts, IT directors and management consultants.

It is also appropriate for people who have achieved an advanced point in their careers in software testing. These include people in roles such as testers, test analysts, test engineers, test consultants, test managers, user acceptance testers and software developers.

What are the benefits of attending NGSTQB training programmes?

Candidates who attend NGSTQB trainings are able to increase their marketability throughout the industry, have greater career opportunities and increased earning potential, understand fundamental concepts of software testing, demonstrate understanding of how different development and testing practices as well as different constraints on testing may apply in optimizing testing to different contexts. They are also able to understand test management principles for resources, strategies, planning, project control, and risk management, understand the value that software testing brings to stakeholders, appreciate how testing activities and work products align with project objectives, measures and targets as well assist in the selection and implementation process of testing tools.

How are your programmes different from what is commonly available?

Our programmes are focused on the software development and testing sector. That is the difference.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

