Boss Mustapha Urges Christians to Support Pilgrims’ Commission

Justina Uzo





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha has urged citizens to embark upon pilgrimage to holy lands because “the exercise has always provided an avenue for followers of many religions to find their roots and spiritual fulfilment.”

Mustapha recently expressed this view when the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) flagged-off the ceremony of its 2021 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Jordan and Israel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Maurice Mbaeri in his speech also said the “Holy Book enjoins believers to participate in pilgrimage as part of their call.”

In the same vein, the Executive Secretary, the NCPC, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam said pilgrimage “is a biblical injunction.”

He said it was important that the Commission is reinventing pilgrimage.

The executive secretary therefore enjoined Nigerians to always be willing to embrace change.

He said it was change that brought about the Jordan pilgrimage in 2021 “which was conducted successfully despite the challenges.” Pam advised stakeholders to embrace the change as they come and also partner with the Commission to always make it a success.

He expressed satisfaction that even COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 didn’t affect things. Pam explained: “It was perceived that pilgrimage would no longer be possible with the pandemic but with the help of God, NCPC was able to conduct a successful pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan amid the pandemic.”

The NCPC helmsman named the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, ArchBishop Ignatius Kaigama as the spiritual leader for this year’s pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan and Rome.

Pam admonished intending pilgrims to be proud representatives of Nigeria and should not disappoint the country.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said government had actively supported Christian pilgrimage not only by creating the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission but has also fully funded its activities and programmes.

While commending the NCPC, he said Christian pilgrimage had over the years been modified and expanded in scope and operations.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Conference of States, Rev. Isaiah Magaji, commended the NCPC for the efforts being put together to make this pilgrimage a success. He advised intending pilgrims to be in their best behaviour.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

