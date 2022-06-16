PDP Storms Ekiti Today for Campaign as INEC Lectures Voters on Imperative of Peace

•Atiku, Makinde, Tambuwal, Emmanuel lead 80-man campaign

•Electoral body assures all votes will count

•Abdulsalami to Electorate: Vote and stay alive

•IG reads riot act to police officers attached to VIPS

About 48 hours to the end of gubernatorial campaigns in Ekiti State, the PDP will today, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, lead an 80-man campaign team for its governorship candidate, Olabisi Kolawole.

Relatedly, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday told the electorate in Ekiti State that there would be no credible election, where there was violence.

At the same time, a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged the electorate in Ekiti to vote and stay alive.

The ruling APC had Tuesday, led by its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, campaigned for the party’s governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, ahead of the election.

A statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagbo, stated that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was expected at the governorship campaign.

All campaigns are expected to end by tomorrow, Friday, 24 hours to the election.

National Working Committee (NWC), of the party, had constituted the National Campaign Council for the June 18, governorship election in the state.

The campaign team is headed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was named chairman of the 80-member committee.

Other members are Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Chairman, while Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja were members.

Also on the committee were Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu, Arch. Setonji Kosheodo, Olasoji Adagunodo, Chief Ali Obasi Odefa, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, Ayo Fayose, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

Others were Chief Olabode George, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Hon. Adekoya Adesegun, Abdul-Majeed, Chief Jimi Agbaje, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi and Mazi Samuel Ifeanyi Ohuabunwa. among others, while Hon. Adedamola Adegbite, was named Administrative Secretary

However, speaking in Ekiti at the signing of the peace accord that took place at an event centre, Ado Ekiti, the INEC chairman said, “I urge parties and candidates in Ekiti State to realise that without peace, our deployment plans; new innovations in voter accreditation and result management; the safety of voters, election duty staff, observers and the journalists; security of materials; and, ultimately, the credibility of elections will be undermined.

“No credible election can be achieved in an atmosphere of disruption, violence and disorder. It is, therefore, important for everyone to maintain the peace,” he said, adding that the success of the Peace Accord rested on three pedestals: the political actors, INEC and security agencies, even as he assured the people that the Peace Committee of INEC was committed to transparent and credible elections.

He explained further that, “Working for the last 12 months since June 2021, when we released the Timetable for the Ekiti State Governorship election, it is inconceivable that INEC will undermine itself, especially, on Election Day and beyond. I want to assure you all that the votes of the Ekiti people will count.

“The truth is that the Peace Accord is not an automated, self-actualising process. Let me, therefore, call on all political parties and candidates to abide by the letter and spirit of the Accord by appealing to your supporters to maintain the peace before, during and after the elections. This will be your own way of showing commitment to the Peace Accord and appreciation for the work of the Peace Committee.”

He recalled that since the Edo State governorship election held in September 2020, followed by the Ondo State governorship election in October 2020 and the Anambra State governorship election in November 2021, political parties and candidates had signed the Peace Accord under the auspices of the National Peace Committee.

“The intervention of the Peace Committee, no doubt, contributed in no small way to the peaceful conduct of previous governorship elections. We are confident that the Ekiti State governorship election holding this Saturday will not be different.

“Working with civil society organisations, the media, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, and other stakeholders, INEC will continue to partner the Peace Committee for peaceful elections in Nigeria,” Yakubu said.

On his part, Abubakar, who was represented by his deputy, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has enjoined the electorate in Ekiti state to vote and stay alive, warning that there would be consequences for any breach of peace during the election process.

While urging the electorate to “vote to stay alive”, Abdulwalami said, “We appeal to the good people of Ekiti State to take advantage of the opportunities that off-season elections provide us and vote to install leaders of your choice.

“Please, remember that you are not seeking to elect people of our own choice from own family of citizens of Ekiti State. So, I appeal to you to live up to the ideals of your state, the ideals of integrity and honour. “Edo, Anambra, your next-door neighbour, Ondo – all took advantage of the off-cycle elections and against all odds, conducted very free, fair, credible and violence free elections. I appeal to you to surpass them by setting even higher standards of conduct.

“We, again, appeal to all the political actors to ensure that they do not see the signing of the Peace Accord as a mere formality and a photo opportunity. May the friendship exhibited here follow you through the elections.

“Please, note that at the NPC, we are exploring the possibilities of strengthening this accord so that those, who signed it appreciate the weight of their commitment. We hope that there will be consequences of breaches of the letter and the spirit of the Accord, because Nigerians are genuinely worried.”

Conversely, the Inspector-General of Police has warned police officers attached to political office holders and highly placed Nigerians to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism, respect for fundamental human rights, rule of law, and civility to members of the public in line with the code of conduct for police officers.

The IG, who made the call while addressing officers and men of the Ekiti State Police Command at the Command Headquarters, Ado Ekiti in readiness for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday 18th June, 2022, also condemned the reported harassment and demeaning posture of some of the officers while on duty with their VIPs.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the IG affirmed that though, “it was the statutory duty of the police force to provide aides and escorts for VIPs, such duty must not degenerate to abuse as a result of high-handedness of police officers, who have proven to be non-amenable to discipline.”

Baba further warned that, “every allegation of unprofessionalism and harassment by VIP aides would be properly investigated and if found wanting, adequate and commensurate sanctions will follow.”

In the same vein, the IG encouraged officers and men, who have been detailed for election duty in Ekiti State to put in their best to provide adequate security, at all levels, for all and sundry before, during and after the election in the state with a view to having a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

He further assured the people that his administration would remain committed to bequeathing the nation with a citizen and community oriented police force, which would not be used as a tool of oppression, suppression and subjugation by any individual.

