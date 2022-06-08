Obaseki Launches Telemedicine Hub in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday launched a Telemedicine Hub at the Ugbor Primary Health Centre (PHC) Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

Telemedicine enables healthcare professionals, medical personnel to diagnose, plan, implement, evaluate patients centered care and treatment of patients in remote locations to access medical services at no cost through the use of telecommunication technology.

Obaseki, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, highlighted the benefits of the programme to residents of the state and commended the volunteers, particularly the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) for their shared commitment in giving back to their homeland.

He stated that the government remained determined to decentralise the healthcare system and commit to the noble cause of saving lives.

Obaseki assured that, “Whatever it takes we (government) need to do to make this programme work, we will do it.

“If not for the volunteers, most of the beneficiaries would not have been able to pay for the free services.”

He also said the government focused on three major areas when it assumed office in 2016, and thanked God that the vision had gradually been fulfilled.

According to him, the Edo State Government had recorded testimonies of good fortunes for vulnerable population by creating access to healthcare through telemedicine in the State.

In a remark, wife of the state governor Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said her passion to reward the goodwill of voters in the state during the last governorship election, was her motivation to attract the project.

She commended the volunteers for their commitment, adding that a total of 10,000 patients got medical attention during the one-week outreach in the state.

Also in his remarks, ANPA Medical Outreach Champion, Dr. Philip Osehobo, listed the objectives of telemedicine as a compliment of the recent medical outreach to the state by the body

He said the group and the government had delivered on its mandate through the partnership and cost effective medication with patients despite the initial hitches they encountered in the line of duty.

According to him, “We have shift every Saturday where doctors out of voluntarism, benevolence of hearts and wanting to give back, sacrificed their time.”

