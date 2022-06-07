Umeh: APGA Leaders Intimidated Delegates to Vote against Me

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has claimed that he lost the party’s senatorial primary election recently because of a conspiracy among party leaders.

Umeh, a former strong voice in APGA went into the contest for the Anambra Central Senatorial District’s ticket but was defeated by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, who is deemed to be his political son.

Umeh explained that “there was a clarion call for me to join this senatorial race. I consulted extensively and they gave me their nod, before I declared.

“The momentum was huge and those who didn’t want me there knew they would not be able to stop me easily and they resorted to all sorts of antics.

“I have heard some of them saying that the primary election was free and fair, but how can it be free and fair when important party leaders were intimidating delegates, calling them and telling them not to vote for me.

“Party leaders worked against me, and when they saw that that was not working, they resorted to sharing $1,000, $800 and $600 to delegates. We know the state of the country’s economy, you won’t expect someone who is hungry to reject money or even be able to differentiate between the mission and vision of some people.”

Umeh said he was satisfied with the delegates as he got 151 votes and lost the primary election to Nwankwo by just 11 votes.

He added that “after the declaration of that result, some people who were there started calling me and telling me to insist on a recount of the votes that there were things that they saw. I said it is gone. I can’t go back to ask for a recount.”

Umeh described his joining the Labour Party as soul-lifting because it has enabled him to reunite with former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who he described as his brother.

“The only thing that is soul lifting spiritually for me was that when the result was announced, my estranged brother, Mr. Peter Obi was among the earliest people to call me to express sadness over my loss.

“He (Obi) said to me that no matter what I did not deserve that kind of treatment and asked me to consider reaching out to Labour Party leaders if I want to continue this struggle. I told him I will reflect over it.

“I consulted and I got overwhelming support that I should move now. So what has happened now is that the door that was temporarily closed is now open. The decision on who will represent Anambra Central Senatorial district will be made by the electorates and not by a handful of persons who will be sharing money,” Umeh said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

