Primary: Badagry Constituency 1 Aspirants Back Hon Solomon as Winner

House of Assembly aspirants who contested in the primary election held on May 27, 2022, in Badagry constituency 1 of Lagos State have resolved to support Hon. Bonu Solomon since he has been declared winner of the primary election by the party and certificate of return to be issued him in consonance with the electoral laws.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by six of the aspirants after having consulted widely with leaders and other party stakeholders in Badagry constituency 1. Consequently, at a review meeting held on June 3, 2022, in Lagos under the chairmanship of Hon. Babatunji Wusu, the aspirants reached a compromise that Solomon be duly recognised.

The aspirants, Hon. Babatunji Wusu, Hon. Oluwadamilare Kafisewon, Hon. Abimbola Ajose, Hon. Ezekiel Hunvoete, Hon. Ahadji Williams and Hon. Nathaniel Ajose, stated that “It becomes pertinent to present our position in Badagry Constituency 1 to the leaders of the party at the state level.”

The communiqué further stated that: “Badagry constituency 1 primary election in contention between Hon. Yahaya Lateef and Hon. Bonu Solomon who both had 14 votes each and the next to them Hon. Oluwadare Kafisewon who scored 2 votes respectively has been resolved.

“Eight aspirants contested the primaries viz-a-viz, Hon. Ezekiel Hunvoete, Hon. Abimbola Ajose, Hon. Babatunji Wusu, Hon. Lateef Yahaya, Hon. Ahadji Williams, Hon. Bonu Solomon, Hon. Oluwadamilare Kafisewon and Hon. Nathaniel Ajose.

“Under the umbrella of the undersigned aspirants, Hon. Oluwadamilare Kafisewon has agreed to deliver his two votes to Hon. Bonu Solomon, consequently we all have reached a compromise to give Hon. Solomon our support and request that the party declare him the winner of the primary election and certificate of return be issued to him in consonance with the electoral laws.

“That in furtherance of these commitments, all aspirants here commit to align with Hon. Bonu Solomon from Badagry West LCDA which is accepted by and chosen to fly the APC flag.”

The aspirants further noted that: “It’s obvious that all the aspirants are good hands to pilot the affairs of our constituency. It’s the first time we are coming together like this, and we are all lovers of Badagry and we want the state leaders to hear all of us and do the needful

“The criteria used revealed that the Badagry Central where Hon. Yahaya Lateef came from has been representing the constituency for the 16 years, and that in terms of zonal assessment Badagry West be considered, hence factors of equity, Justice and fairness should not be ignored in any attempt as we continue on this historic efforts.

“We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do. We are here to also reassure that you have our backing. Our case is not just political. The followership and backing are also spiritual. And you have our spiritual backing too. We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections.

Following the development, Hon. Oluwadamilare Kafisewon, the aspirant with the two votes, signed a memorandum of consensus to concede his votes to Hon. Bonu Solomon.

