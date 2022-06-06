LCCI Commences Campaign on Use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commenced the second phase of the Eko Gas Scheme (EGS) meant to boost awareness on the significant benefits of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as alternative better fuels to biomass (charcoal, firewood) and kerosene by Nigerian households.

The second phase of the EGS sensitisation, which is tagged #EkoforGasforEko, would hold for five Fridays in Ikorodu, Agboyi Ketu, Igando Ikotun, Agbado Oke Odo and Lagos Island zone, respectively.

The campaign, according to the President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, is consistent with the Goal 7 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aimed at ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Olawale-Cole said: “Despite the advantages of LPG over other energy options, transition remains very low in Nigeria and Lagos state, in particular. Therefore, the LPG group of the LCCI is hosting and organising this sensitisation programme, as contribution to the transition process which is critical to eliminate attitudinal barriers and socioeconomic misgivings about LPG.”

He said that that “intense usage of biomass and dirty fuels by households lead to harmful and destructive environmental outcomes. Kerosene and biomass have been associated with disease condition like pneumonia, tuberculosis, breathing problems, lung cancer, asthma, bronchitis, running nose, watery eyes among others.

“Continuous use of dirty fuels could lead to premature deaths, increased childhood and adult illnesses and strain on the healthcare system. The smoke and pollution released when we burn kerosene is also damaging to the environment.”

He added that burning biomass and kerosene “releases greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) which cause climate change (also called global warming), this is existential problems to the entire human race, which is the rationale for adoption of cleaner energy like LPG.”

