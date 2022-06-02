* Okada riders to get licence to operate in Abuja



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, has disclosed that the territory generates N200 billion annually through aggressive revenue drive.

The minister, who spoke Thursday at the 40th Session of the State House Media Briefing, said his administration hopes to go past Lagos as the state with the highest internally generating revenue (IGR) in the country.

The FCT Directorate of the Road Transport Service (DRTS) also said commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders would now require licence to operate within the FCT and its suburbs.

The Director, DRTS, Dr Bello Abdullateef, who was mandated by the minister to answer questions asked by reporters, stressed that aside traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

According to him, “The menace arising from many Okada riders is not just about traffic violations but also perpetration of crime. Okada is also used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

“It requires a multi-sectoral approach to deal with the menace. We are introducing rider’s certification for those using okada for dispatch activities.

“Therefore, until you are verified by the directorate of road transport service, you may not be able to ride a bike across Abuja. We are remodelling the licensing and regulations as well.

“These would be carried out to dissuade the use of Okada. Total ban has been suggested but it still being considered.

“Some of the contiguous states are already banning. And if we don’t ban it, FCT will be a dumping ground in a few years.”

Details later…

FCT Generates N200bn IGR Annually

* Okada riders to get licence to operate in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello, has disclosed that the territory generates N200 billion annually through aggressive revenue drive.

The minister, who spoke Thursday at the 40th Session of the State House Media Briefing, said his administration hopes to go past Lagos as the state with the highest internally generating revenue (IGR) in the country.

The FCT Directorate of the Road Transport Service (DRTS) also said commercial motorcyclists otherwise known as Okada riders would now require licence to operate within the FCT and its suburbs.

The Director, DRTS, Dr Bello Abdullateef, who was mandated by the minister to answer questions asked by reporters, stressed that aside traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

According to him, “The menace arising from many Okada riders is not just about traffic violations but also perpetration of crime. Okada is also used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

“It requires a multi-sectoral approach to deal with the menace. We are introducing rider’s certification for those using okada for dispatch activities.

“Therefore, until you are verified by the directorate of road transport service, you may not be able to ride a bike across Abuja. We are remodelling the licensing and regulations as well.

“These would be carried out to dissuade the use of Okada. Total ban has been suggested but it still being considered.

“Some of the contiguous states are already banning. And if we don’t ban it, FCT will be a dumping ground in a few years.”

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

