Gunmen Kill Soldier, Driver, Kidnap Expatriate in Ondo



Fidelis David in Akure



Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers have killed a soldier and kidnapped an Expatriate identified as Wali Duo who is said to be a construction contractor, along Alafia junction in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY also gathered that the soldier was as orderly of the expatriate.

An eyewitnesses, Kehinde Ogunkorode, told THISDAY that the driver of the expatriate who was shot during the incident on Wednesday was rushed to the hospital but gave up the ghost on Thursday morning.

He said: “The gunmen were two, they came with a motorcycle to where the Lebanese was inspecting the dualization of Mobile-Ikare junction road. The soldier who was trying to protect the Lebanese was shot as well as his driver. Immediately, he was abducted and they zoomed off”, Ogunkorode added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development, explaining that the incident happened on Wednesday.

She said: “Two gunmen attacked the Lebanese, killing the Soldier that was guiding him and also killed his driver. They also went away with him and his Hilux vehicle”.

When asked if the Kidnappers had called to demand for ransom, the Police Image Maker said, “No, we don’t have any information about that”.

This is coming few days after a Christian cleric, identified as Venerable Olu Obanla, and his son were kidnapped along Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The cleric and his son were traveling along the road when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination.

Shortly after the abduction, the gunmen contacted the family and demanded a sum of N10million for the release of the victims. It was learnt that the family were unable to get the money as they could only gather N1million which was refused by the abductors.

But on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that they had been released.

