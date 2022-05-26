Airtel Promises More Support for Less Privileged Nigerians

Raheem Akingbolu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Airtel Nigeria for its relentless support towards the less privileged Nigerians, describing the telco as a role model to all.

The governor who was speaking during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ‘Airtel Touching Lives’ programme, which held in Lagos recently, lauded Airtel for being an example to individuals and organisations.

“Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the Government in raising a sustainable nation…. Therefore, as individuals and organizations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the less privileged as Airtel is doing,” said the governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube.

Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the governor of Ogun state, who was also present at the event, lauded Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and sustaining a robust campaign to encourage other organisations to embrace philanthropy.

Also speaking at the event, Former Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun Awosika, thanked Airtel for going the extra mile to take a bit of the burden away from some hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.

A beneficiary of Airtel Touching Lives Season 5, who survived a ghastly accident that damaged his urinary tract until Airtel intervened by supporting him with N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) for corrective surgery in the United Kingdom, commended Airtel for giving him a second chance at life.

He said: “I have always heard about stories like this on Television and Radio, but I never knew such an opportunity would come to my doorstep for free. Airtel gave me a second chance without wanting anything in return.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, while speaking on the track record of the initiative said Airtel Touching Lives has not only recorded milestones but has offered real help to individuals, communities, groups, and institutions since the launch of the initiative.





Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

