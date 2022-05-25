Rivers APC Castigates Wike over Dissolution of Cabinet

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has criticised the State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for the impromptu dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC).

The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, issued public statement that announced the dissolution of the state cabinet yesterday.

The statement also mentioned that the chief of staff to the governor and the senior special assistant (protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

Ebiri said: “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike has, therefore, instructed all the former members of the SEC to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

Meanwhile, the APC’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Finebone, has stated that the dissolution did not come as a surprise.

In his reaction on the cabinet dissolution, which was made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Finebone observed that “Governor Wike’s brick and mortar style of governance should always expect him to exhibit preference for self-interest above common good.

“He started by disengaging the sanitation authorities without replacement, an action that has turned Port Harcourt into the refuse/garbage capital of Nigeria as I write. While we are all burdened by the stench in Port Harcourt, the governor decided to dissolve his cabinet and send his appointees home at a critical time when governance deficit has become the order of the day in the state.

“We are not surprised because the governor places high premium on politics over governance. We don’t call him an accidental governor for nothing.”

Finebone alleged that the latest action by Governor Wike “is to enable him raise a new army of supporters out of the aggrieved followers occasioned by the governor’s politics of imposition.”

