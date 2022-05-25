Ikpeazu Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket for Abia South

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has picked the senatorial ticket for Abia South District following his triumph at the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held across the state.

Ikpeazu, whose tenure as governor would end in May 2023 has kept his senatorial ambition largely close to his heart, making his political future a subject of speculation in the state.

But the governor was declared unopposed at the senatorial primary held at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. The returning officer, Chief Ndidi Okereke, who is a former Abia PDP chairman, said that the governor had no challenger for the senatorial ticket hence he was returned unopposed.

Governor Ikpeazu would face opponents from opposition parties during the general election coming up next year in order to determine if his dream of becoming a senator like his predecessors would materialise.

Both Senator Theodore Orji and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had served as governors of Abia before migrating to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

In the Abia Central District primary held at the Umuahia Stadium, former national organising secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu roundly defeated his opponents to pick the ticket.

Announcing the result, chairman of the primary election committee for Abia Central, Mr. Amah Abraham said that Akobundu polled 186 votes against single vote scored by his opponents, Dr Chuku Wachukwu and Ugwuzor Chukwuemeka, respectively.

In Abia North the primary election was yet to commence at the time of this report. It is a two horse race between Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Hon Uko Nkole, the incumbent representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency.

Meanwhile, the primary election for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, which was rescheduled for Tuesday was eventually won by the Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu. He scored 36 votes to beat his closest rival, Chief Kelvin Jombo, who got 28 votes.

In the rescheduled primary for Ohafia South state constituency, Ekea Udensi won his opponents by scoring eight out of the nine votes cast by delegates.

