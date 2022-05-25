Former Acting Managing Director BOI, Olagunju, Bags Aare Bobagunwa of Offa Kingdom on Saturday





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Offa Descendants’ Union, (O.D.U) in Kwara State has lauded the efforts of the former acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr. Waheed Olagunju, toward the development of the town.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ODU, Mr. Maruf Olalekan, to mark the conferment of chieftaincy title of Aare Bobagunwa of Offa Kingdom on Dr. Olagunju by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye 11, the union said that, the contributions of the new chief of Offa were unprecedented.

Olagunju, a world-class technocrat whose chieftaincy installation is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2022, is the current chairman, ODU Economic Development Committee, chairman, Project Implementation Committee on ONE Innovation Hub, Offa, Member, Development of Offa Industrial Trust Fund Board as well as the prestigious Offa Club 80 and Offa Metropolitan Club (OMC).

The union affirmed that his chieftaincy title was a well-deserved honour having contributed immensely to the growth of Offa town with a masterstroke of diligence, consistency and resilience.

The union, therefore, rejoiced with the Aare Bobagunwa of Offa land and wished him more feathers in his cap.

