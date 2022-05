*Okupe: Certainly, he will be on presidential ballot



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Wednesday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as his presidential bid on the platform of the party

His letter of resignation from PDP was submitted to the National Chairman. Dr. Iyorrchia Ayu, by the Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Details later…

