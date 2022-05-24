Lagos West: Obanikoro Harps on Unity, Woos Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaiye Party Delegates, Leaders

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro’s quest towards clinching the Lagos West Senatorial District ticket under the All Progressives Congress (APC) recieved a boost on Tuesday, as he met with party delegates and leaders at Alimosho and Ifako Ijaiye area in the state.

In a statement signed by his media campaign team, it stated that the former Minister also attended the senatorial district leadership meeting that was well attended by party leaders and his co- aspirant, Mr Kayode Opeifa.

Like an awaiting bride, the name Koro chorused and resonated at the venue the moment he was ushered in with songs and music, with his followers displaying placards and his posters in the premises.

One after the other, the frontline aspirant visited the different groups and blocs in the area with a message of unity and hope as the panacea to consolidating the success of the party in the forthcoming primary and general elections.

While making it clear that he won’t take side with any group, Senator Obanikoro stated that his aspiration and candidacy would serve as a unifying factor to the people, adding that he has mass appeal and acceptance across party lines.

The leaders took turns to eulogise the former Ambassador, recounting his many interventions and support over the years, with assurances that it was time to pay him back for his steadfastness.

Earlier, in a press interview, Obanikoro had advised the party leadership not to give in to pressure from some quarters to smuggle in another aspirant who neither obtained expression of interest forms or went through the process of screening in accordance with the laid down guidelines of the party at the national level.

He reminded that such clandestine move could lead to implosion of the party, litigations and may result into electoral loss as experienced in Rivers and Zamfara States in 2019.

