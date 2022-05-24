Accolades for Entrepreneur, Philanthropist Par Excellence

Dr. Charles Mba is the Executive Officer and Managing Director of CDV Group, one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria. Through his pet project Charley Mba Foundation, he has been consistently giving full scholarship opportunities to indigent students. Beyond this, he has provided quality tarred roads, electricity, jobs and financial assistance to local traders, nursing mothers, and the less privileged persons in his state and beyond. Chiamaka Ozulumba reports that he was recently honoured for creating employment, his humanitarian services and charitable dispositions

“Success in life is not for those who run fast, but for those who keep running and always on the move.” This is one of the creed the Executive Officer and Managing Director of CDV Group, Dr. Charles Mba, lives by.

For industry watchers and friends, it was not surprising the recent honour he received. Last week Friday, Dr. Mba, walked to the front stage to gain an additional honour during the Vanguard Newspapers Award following his notable and remarkable achievements in the private sector. CDV is one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria.

Reacting to the honour, Chimezie Mba, the Manager of 34V Engineering, a company which specialises on road constructions, culvert, and among others, said “it is not contestable that the award by Vanguard Newspaper on Dr Charles Mba is deserving as he has proved beyond reasonable doubt his ability to always transform vision into reality.

“Dr. Charles Mba is one man who many people look up and he has never failed or disappointed them in their decision of seeing or adopting him as their mentor. He is never selfish as growing others has become part of things he enjoys doing.

“He demonstrates the exact meaning of living by using his talent to serve the world and leaving a lasting impression while serving and maintaining a positive impact on the causes that matter to the powerful.”

But beyond this, Mba has been consistent in helping the less privileged in the society. One of such instances is how he has through his pet project Charley Mba Foundation purposefully given scholarships to indigent students of Udenu and Nsukka, both in Enugu State, from primary to university level.

Infact, Mba remains one of the benefactor leader of Nsukka zone. He has provided quality tarred roads, electricity, jobs and financial assistance to local traders, nursing mothers, and the less privileged persons in his state and beyond.

Over the years, he has sponsored & trained many who aspire for professional course in engineering, pharmacy, medicine and nursing.

Dr. Ndubuisi Charles Mba as he is fondly called “Ihe Oma Chukwu mere n’Nsukka.” meaning “the good that happened to the Nsukka people” did not appear from the moon. He has worked hard for over decade to get to where he is today.

He rose from the scratch to become very influential, successful and major player in real estate and constructions within Nigeria and beyond.

His passion for professional excellence and humanity has placed him in the good books of both local and international bodies. Over the years, he had bagged several prestigious awards. The most recent is the “Investor of the Year Award by The Sun Newspapers.

He has also been Honoured Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership in March, 2020; Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana; The Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award of Excellence; The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos Branch and The Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017.

These recognitions and many others not listed here have come naturally as a result of Mba’s hard work which has contributed immensely to the development of the society.

Continuing, Chimezie Mba noted that from creating employments to humanitarian services, Dr. Mba’s charitable dispositions have equally not gone unnoticed as his name stands tall as one of the illustrious sons of Orba Community in the socio-economic sphere and an indefatigable pillar of scholarship for the youths.

“Through his foundation he has made substantial contributions towards the upliftment of his society. This feat made him eminently qualified as he was deservingly bestowed with a prestigious Igbo chieftaincy title -Egbe Igwe n’Orba, in Orba community in Uduenu Local Government Area of Enugu State,” he added

Happily married and blessed with children, Dr. Mba with his quintessential and amazing personality has made his mark in the sand of time and continues to leave an indelible print in the history of national development.

Chimezie added that “His achievements have summarily been built on dogged optimism-seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. His life has become a model inspiration for us that we can only conquer our nightmares through the passionate pursuit of our dreams, and that there are possibilities in impossibilities.

“It is hoped he would continue to usher in more grace to his glory as he continues to further manifest his destined greatness. For Enugu State, Nigeria and the world at large still look forward to his mega vision, octopus mission and unassailable journey of purposive and selfless service to humanity in his lifetime.”

An alumnus of the prominent University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was found worthy of character and learning, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology, it left many wondering how a graduate of Microbiology has been doing wonders in the real estate world. For for those who know him, it is his passion, commitment and determination and self belief that stands him out.

Mba see opportunities where others see high risk and failure. In an atmosphere of difficulty, when others would have given up, he takes the risk and brings out result. Therefore, his foray into the real estate and property development brought quality competition in the real estate market and sparked innovative approach to property marketing.

The Nigeria corporate world, especially the topsy-turvy world of real estate is full of enormous huddles and pressure yet, Mba, known as one who really never takes the path of least resistance, has remained steadfast, more than the ordinary human; he has not only joined others to transform the private sector in Nigeria but has indeed become an epitome of excellence and refinement worthy of emulation.

His company CDV Properties & Development Ltd has continued to take a steadily larger piece of the real estate and property development sector in Nigeria.

A fellow of several professional bodies (Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana (CIPRMP) and member of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), he has shown grit in all ramifications.

In 2021, in recognition of his monumental achievements in high enterpreneurship and service to humanity, Mba was recognised and conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the European American University Commonwealth of Dominican in University of Accra, Ghana.

The marketer by nature and visionary entrepreneur, cut his teeth with Emzor Pharmaceutical Company in Lagos, where he served dedicatedly and acquired necessary fundamental procedural and business skills.

He later moved to Mitchell Engineering Limited as Site manager. Thereafter, he was poached by Newsite Limited, a real estate and property development firm based in Lagos, where he worked as a Senior project manager and garnered all the exposures in the sector.

He is equally a construction magnate behind 34V Engineering Limited, which provides full range of services from financing to project management and activities including road construction, tunnelling, and civil engineering.

His enterprise is not limited to self-financed enterprises in the real estate and construction sector as he serves as a Board Chairman of Jason Tender Care School Lagos, and a few others with interest in importation and hospitality, as well as oil and gas.

